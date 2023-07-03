Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.34, plunging -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.39 and dropped to $8.14 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Within the past 52 weeks, TDS’s price has moved between $6.43 and $17.42.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 1.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

The latest stats from [Telephone and Data Systems Inc., TDS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.52 million was inferior to 2.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.87.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 841.27 million based on 112,573K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,413 M and income totals 62,000 K. The company made 1,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.