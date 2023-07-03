Teradyne Inc. (TER) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,155 M

On June 30, 2023, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) opened at $110.24, higher 1.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.565 and dropped to $109.89 before settling in for the closing price of $109.40. Price fluctuations for TER have ranged from $67.81 to $112.17 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.70% at the time writing. With a float of $154.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.90 million.

In an organization with 6500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.51, operating margin of +26.91, and the pretax margin is +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Teradyne Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 104.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 235,922. In this transaction President, LitePoint Corp. of this company sold 2,170 shares at a rate of $108.72, taking the stock ownership to the 51,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 750 for $108.72, making the entire transaction worth $81,540. This insider now owns 18,517 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.05% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was better than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 94.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $99.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.97. However, in the short run, Teradyne Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.63. Second resistance stands at $113.94. The third major resistance level sits at $115.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.28.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

There are currently 155,039K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,155 M according to its annual income of 715,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 617,530 K and its income totaled 83,530 K.