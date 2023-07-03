The Progressive Corporation (PGR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.49% last month.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $132.45, soaring 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $132.96 and dropped to $131.40 before settling in for the closing price of $132.07. Within the past 52 weeks, PGR’s price has moved between $109.42 and $149.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 13.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -79.10%. With a float of $582.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55100 employees.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 1,581,720. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $131.81, taking the stock ownership to the 321,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for $127.55, making the entire transaction worth $1,530,600. This insider now owns 333,507 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.37) by -$0.74. This company achieved a net margin of +1.46 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $131.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $132.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $133.09 in the near term. At $133.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.68. The third support level lies at $129.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 77.27 billion based on 585,340K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,611 M and income totals 721,500 K. The company made 14,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 447,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.