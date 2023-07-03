Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) 20 Days SMA touches 2.80%: The odds favor the bear

June 30, 2023, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) trading session started at the price of $0.1128, that was -5.61% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1136 and dropped to $0.1026 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. A 52-week range for TIVC has been $0.09 – $2.87.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.10%. With a float of $26.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.71, operating margin of -548.80, and the pretax margin is -548.70.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tivic Health Systems Inc. is 10.15%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -548.70 while generating a return on equity of -119.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.59 million, its volume of 35.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s (TIVC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1220, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6867. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1121 in the near term. At $0.1184, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1231. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1011, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0964. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0901.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Key Stats

There are 29,678K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 million. As of now, sales total 1,840 K while income totals -10,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 380 K while its last quarter net income were -2,120 K.