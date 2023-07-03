Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) posted a -5.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 30, 2023, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) trading session started at the price of $1.11, that was 3.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.11 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. A 52-week range for DCFC has been $0.82 – $9.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -102.20%. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The firm has a total of 466 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tritium DCFC Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0746, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6750. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0300.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

There are 153,094K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 183.33 million. As of now, sales total 85,820 K while income totals -127,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 4,340 K.