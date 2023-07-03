Ucommune International Ltd (UK) with a beta value of 0.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $0.58, down -3.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.5381 before settling in for the closing price of $0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, UK has traded in a range of $0.56-$7.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.70%. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 357 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.23, operating margin of -31.68, and the pretax margin is -48.63.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -44.14 while generating a return on equity of -140.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.18

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.27 million, its volume of 0.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7308, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5282. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6200 in the near term. At $0.6809, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4771. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4162.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.99 million has total of 4,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 95,800 K in contrast with the sum of -42,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,540 K and last quarter income was -239,770 K.