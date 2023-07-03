UGI Corporation (UGI) posted a 1.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 30, 2023, with UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) stock priced at $27.00, up 0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.16 and dropped to $26.765 before settling in for the closing price of $26.85. UGI’s price has ranged from $26.44 to $43.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 10.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.00%. With a float of $208.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.15, operating margin of +4.43, and the pretax margin is +13.71.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of UGI Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 99,749. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 3,565 shares at a rate of $27.98, taking the stock ownership to the 41,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 12,750 for $38.84, making the entire transaction worth $495,210. This insider now owns 465,000 shares in total.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.61 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.75% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UGI Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.57 million, its volume of 1.79 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corporation’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.16 in the near term. At $27.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.37.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.61 billion, the company has a total of 209,328K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,106 M while annual income is 1,073 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,106 M while its latest quarter income was 110,000 K.