Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.0 million

On June 30, 2023, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) opened at $1.30, lower -22.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.37 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for UNCY have ranged from $0.40 to $2.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.60% at the time writing. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.23 million.

The firm has a total of 12 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.26, operating margin of -1898.21, and the pretax margin is -1898.84.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 18.30%.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by -$0.6. This company achieved a net margin of -1898.84 while generating a return on equity of -225.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., UNCY], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s (UNCY) raw stochastic average was set at 34.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 186.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4678, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0479. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0267.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Key Stats

There are currently 15,234K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.17 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 950 K according to its annual income of -18,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 680 K and its income totaled -14,580 K.