Valley National Bancorp (VLY) 20 Days SMA touches -3.88%: The odds favor the bear

On June 30, 2023, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) opened at $8.00, lower -2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $7.74 before settling in for the closing price of $7.94. Price fluctuations for VLY have ranged from $6.39 to $13.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 18.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3826 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22, was worth 69,331. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,416 shares at a rate of $15.70, taking the stock ownership to the 4,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 2,611 for $15.52, making the entire transaction worth $40,529. This insider now owns 134,126 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.02 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.32 million, its volume of 3.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.95 in the near term. At $8.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.33.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

There are currently 507,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,183 M according to its annual income of 568,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 774,530 K and its income totaled 146,550 K.