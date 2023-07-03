Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.24 million

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.21, soaring 2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.36 and dropped to $11.19 before settling in for the closing price of $11.09. Within the past 52 weeks, VIAV’s price has moved between $8.52 and $16.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -76.50%. With a float of $219.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.10 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Viavi Solutions Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 150,269. In this transaction SVP Global Sales NSE of this company sold 13,636 shares at a rate of $11.02, taking the stock ownership to the 80,027 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP Global Sales NSE sold 13,453 for $11.16, making the entire transaction worth $150,135. This insider now owns 93,663 shares in total.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -76.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -37.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viavi Solutions Inc., VIAV], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Viavi Solutions Inc.’s (VIAV) raw stochastic average was set at 93.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.46. The third major resistance level sits at $11.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.06.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.48 billion based on 222,449K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,292 M and income totals 15,500 K. The company made 247,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.