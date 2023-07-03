Search
Steve Mayer
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is expecting -14.40% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 30, 2023, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) opened at $9.44, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.47 and dropped to $9.40 before settling in for the closing price of $9.41. Price fluctuations for VOD have ranged from $8.93 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 454.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98103 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Looking closely at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD), its last 5-days average volume was 6.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.11. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.48. Second resistance stands at $9.51. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.34.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

There are currently 2,699,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,598 M according to its annual income of 12,328 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,594 M and its income totaled 1,354 M.

