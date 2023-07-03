W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 427,790 K

June 30, 2023, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) trading session started at the price of $67.76, that was 0.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.08 and dropped to $66.67 before settling in for the closing price of $67.55. A 52-week range for WPC has been $66.10 – $89.63.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.50%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 193 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.56, operating margin of +53.22, and the pretax margin is +42.34.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward W. P. Carey Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 72,479. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $72.48, taking the stock ownership to the 26,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 200 for $84.14, making the entire transaction worth $16,812. This insider now owns 4,266 shares in total.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +40.51 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.20 in the near term. At $68.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.38.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

There are 213,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.53 billion. As of now, sales total 1,479 M while income totals 599,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 427,790 K while its last quarter net income were 294,380 K.