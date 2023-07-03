WW International Inc. (WW) 20 Days SMA touches -0.50%: The odds favor the bear

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) kicked off on June 30, 2023, at the price of $6.65, up 3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.95 and dropped to $6.58 before settling in for the closing price of $6.52. Over the past 52 weeks, WW has traded in a range of $3.28-$10.02.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -478.10%. With a float of $53.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.62, operating margin of +12.24, and the pretax margin is -35.14.

WW International Inc. (WW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of WW International Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 109,760. In this transaction Director of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 96,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 14,818,300 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $105,950,845. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

WW International Inc. (WW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.68 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.5) by -$1.18. This company achieved a net margin of -24.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -478.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -36.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WW International Inc.’s (WW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Looking closely at WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, WW International Inc.’s (WW) raw stochastic average was set at 49.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, WW International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.92. Second resistance stands at $7.12. The third major resistance level sits at $7.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.18.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 528.66 million has total of 78,661K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,041 M in contrast with the sum of -251,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 241,900 K and last quarter income was -118,680 K.