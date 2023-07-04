0.00% percent quarterly performance for ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) stock priced at $2.90, up 4.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0827 and dropped to $2.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.92. RERE’s price has ranged from $1.52 to $3.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.70%. With a float of $245.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.07, operating margin of -5.81, and the pretax margin is -26.07.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ATRenew Inc. is 2.58%, while institutional ownership is 19.50%.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -25.01 while generating a return on equity of -46.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ATRenew Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

Looking closely at ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, ATRenew Inc.’s (RERE) raw stochastic average was set at 76.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.59. However, in the short run, ATRenew Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.72.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 701.50 million, the company has a total of 251,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,431 M while annual income is -357,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 418,170 K while its latest quarter income was -7,280 K.