Sana Meer

$1.03M in average volume shows that Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

July 03, 2023, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) trading session started at the price of $78.82, that was 0.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.99 and dropped to $76.78 before settling in for the closing price of $78.24. A 52-week range for WIX has been $56.17 – $101.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 26.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -256.30%. With a float of $55.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4590 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.90, operating margin of -20.56, and the pretax margin is -33.71.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wix.com Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Wix.com Ltd. is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.77. This company achieved a net margin of -30.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.80% during the next five years compared to -44.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 179.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.54.

During the past 100 days, Wix.com Ltd.’s (WIX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.25 in the near term. At $80.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $81.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.83.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Key Stats

There are 56,775K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.51 billion. As of now, sales total 1,388 M while income totals -424,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 374,080 K while its last quarter net income were -10,370 K.

