$1.21M in average volume shows that Sempra (SRE) is heading in the right direction

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $144.17, up 0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $145.92 and dropped to $143.97 before settling in for the closing price of $145.59. Over the past 52 weeks, SRE has traded in a range of $136.54-$176.47.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.20%. With a float of $310.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.92 million.

The firm has a total of 15785 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.75, operating margin of +22.67, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Sempra is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 2,813,736. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 19,260 shares at a rate of $146.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,306 for $148.50, making the entire transaction worth $342,441. This insider now owns 21,362 shares in total.

Sempra (SRE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.77) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +13.75 while generating a return on equity of 8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.14% during the next five years compared to 13.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sempra’s (SRE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra (SRE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sempra, SRE], we can find that recorded value of 0.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Sempra’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $146.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.97. The third major resistance level sits at $148.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.18.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.16 billion has total of 314,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,439 M in contrast with the sum of 2,139 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,560 M and last quarter income was 980,000 K.