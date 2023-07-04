$1.74M in average volume shows that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is heading in the right direction

July 03, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) trading session started at the price of $146.63, that was 0.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.765 and dropped to $146.45 before settling in for the closing price of $147.16. A 52-week range for TTWO has been $90.00 – $149.04.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -296.50%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

The firm has a total of 11580 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.97, operating margin of -8.53, and the pretax margin is -25.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 861,862. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,251 shares at a rate of $137.88, taking the stock ownership to the 132,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 9,537 for $137.67, making the entire transaction worth $1,312,989. This insider now owns 666,147 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.68) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -21.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.96% during the next five years compared to -44.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.52.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $116.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $148.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $148.63. The third major resistance level sits at $149.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $146.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $145.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are 169,334K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.02 billion. As of now, sales total 5,350 M while income totals -1,125 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,446 M while its last quarter net income were -610,300 K.