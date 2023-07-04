Search
Shaun Noe
14.49% percent quarterly performance for Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

July 03, 2023, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) trading session started at the price of $0.725, that was 7.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.78 and dropped to $0.725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. A 52-week range for FTK has been $0.57 – $1.54.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -11.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.60%. With a float of $72.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 146 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.48, operating margin of -28.67, and the pretax margin is -31.10.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Flotek Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Flotek Industries Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 42,540. In this transaction Director of this company bought 54,539 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 408,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 43,354 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $34,250. This insider now owns 353,616 shares in total.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -31.09 while generating a return on equity of -371.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Flotek Industries Inc.’s (FTK) raw stochastic average was set at 28.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9819. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7950 in the near term. At $0.8150, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7050. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6850.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE: FTK) Key Stats

There are 88,002K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 66.94 million. As of now, sales total 136,090 K while income totals -42,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 48,010 K while its last quarter net income were 21,340 K.

