18.29% volatility in Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 03, 2023, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) trading session started at the price of $0.2836, that was 5.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3276 and dropped to $0.2836 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. A 52-week range for LFLY has been $0.23 – $10.76.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 137.80%. With a float of $32.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204 employees.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leafly Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 1,010. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,334 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 318,247 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for $0.30, making the entire transaction worth $757. This insider now owns 216,841 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 233.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3316, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5644. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3325 in the near term. At $0.3521, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3765. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2641. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2445.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are 41,208K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.06 million. As of now, sales total 47,360 K while income totals 5,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,250 K while its last quarter net income were -5,400 K.