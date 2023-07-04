Search
$187.33K in average volume shows that American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is heading in the right direction

On July 03, 2023, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) opened at $2.62, lower -4.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.68 and dropped to $2.4806 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Price fluctuations for AREB have ranged from $2.65 to $38.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 183.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.30% at the time writing. With a float of $0.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.68 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.37, operating margin of -59.92, and the pretax margin is -84.54.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of -84.54 while generating a return on equity of -198.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.74 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 229.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.43. However, in the short run, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.65. Second resistance stands at $2.76. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. The third support level lies at $2.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

There are currently 677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,450 K according to its annual income of -7,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,400 K and its income totaled -230 K.

