2.25% percent quarterly performance for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 03, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) opened at $3.10, higher 1.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.10 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $2.77 to $6.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.50% at the time writing. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.56, operating margin of -21.07, and the pretax margin is -21.17.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6.52 while generating a return on equity of -54.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Looking closely at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.60. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.04.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 221,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 694.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 592,210 K according to its annual income of -38,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,360 K and its income totaled -7,260 K.