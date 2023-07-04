20.32% percent quarterly performance for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) is not indicative of the underlying story

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $9.13, down -2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.1321 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.13. Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has traded in a range of $4.22-$10.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.20%. With a float of $317.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5961 employees.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 24,042. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 2,602 shares at a rate of $9.24, taking the stock ownership to the 277,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26, when Company’s insider sold 50,136 for $8.91, making the entire transaction worth $446,712. This insider now owns 636,461 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Looking closely at LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 86.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.75. However, in the short run, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.08. Second resistance stands at $9.22. The third major resistance level sits at $9.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.62.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.39 billion has total of 376,774K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 859,540 K in contrast with the sum of -215,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 252,590 K and last quarter income was -34,240 K.