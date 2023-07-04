$233.11K in average volume shows that Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) stock priced at $17.62, up 3.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.22 and dropped to $17.62 before settling in for the closing price of $17.63. DCOM’s price has ranged from $15.57 to $36.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 24.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.80%. With a float of $35.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 823 employees.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,872. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300 shares at a rate of $16.24, taking the stock ownership to the 278,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 350 for $17.18, making the entire transaction worth $6,011. This insider now owns 278,084 shares in total.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +31.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)

Looking closely at Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s (DCOM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.24. However, in the short run, Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.39. Second resistance stands at $18.60. The third major resistance level sits at $18.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.19.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 699.36 million, the company has a total of 38,809K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 477,380 K while annual income is 152,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 149,670 K while its latest quarter income was 37,300 K.