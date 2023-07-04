2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.87%

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) stock priced at $10.14, up 2.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.27 and dropped to $9.81 before settling in for the closing price of $10.12. TSVT’s price has ranged from $8.25 to $18.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.60%. With a float of $37.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.47 million.

In an organization with 425 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.74, operating margin of -287.34, and the pretax margin is -277.77.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 2seventy bio Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 8,192. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 637 shares at a rate of $12.86, taking the stock ownership to the 210,303 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 60 for $14.70, making the entire transaction worth $882. This insider now owns 89,182 shares in total.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -277.77 while generating a return on equity of -75.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 2seventy bio Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.46, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, 2seventy bio Inc.’s (TSVT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.18. However, in the short run, 2seventy bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.27. Second resistance stands at $10.50. The third major resistance level sits at $10.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.58. The third support level lies at $9.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 514.93 million, the company has a total of 50,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 91,500 K while annual income is -254,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,620 K while its latest quarter income was -47,020 K.