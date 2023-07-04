Search
Shaun Noe
3.08% volatility in Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 03, 2023, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) opened at $12.17, higher 3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.405 and dropped to $12.15 before settling in for the closing price of $12.05. Price fluctuations for SA have ranged from $10.03 to $16.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -901.00% at the time writing. With a float of $67.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45 workers is very important to gauge.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seabridge Gold Inc. is 28.80%, while institutional ownership is 42.10%.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -901.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA)

The latest stats from [Seabridge Gold Inc., SA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Seabridge Gold Inc.’s (SA) raw stochastic average was set at 33.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.55. The third major resistance level sits at $12.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) Key Stats

There are currently 82,505K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,970 K.

