Sana Meer
Sana Meer

4.39% volatility in Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Analyst Insights

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $21.15, up 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.52 and dropped to $19.56 before settling in for the closing price of $21.14. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has traded in a range of $4.14-$26.44.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $73.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.68 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -114.41, operating margin of -16539.30, and the pretax margin is -17048.47.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Verona Pharma plc is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 7,222,484. In this transaction Director of this company sold 359,713 shares at a rate of $20.08, taking the stock ownership to the 3,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Director sold 359,713 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $7,222,484. This insider now owns 3,777,778 shares in total.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -15000.22 while generating a return on equity of -36.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verona Pharma plc’s (VRNA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3359.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, Verona Pharma plc’s (VRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.18. However, in the short run, Verona Pharma plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.25. Second resistance stands at $22.36. The third major resistance level sits at $23.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.33.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.68 billion has total of 78,988K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 460 K in contrast with the sum of -68,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 460 K and last quarter income was -10,450 K.

