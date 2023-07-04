5.55% volatility in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) last month: This is a red flag warning

July 03, 2023, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) trading session started at the price of $6.74, that was -0.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.7696 and dropped to $6.575 before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. A 52-week range for ADPT has been $5.96 – $13.21.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 37.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.90%. With a float of $140.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 790 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.46, operating margin of -106.94, and the pretax margin is -108.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 1,098,583. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 134,961 shares at a rate of $8.14, taking the stock ownership to the 399,219 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 70,000 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $597,100. This insider now owns 399,219 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.38) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -108.03 while generating a return on equity of -37.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.60% during the next five years compared to -31.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.77 in the near term. At $6.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.39.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

There are 144,311K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 972.57 million. As of now, sales total 185,310 K while income totals -200,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,650 K while its last quarter net income were -57,700 K.