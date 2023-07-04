5.69% volatility in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.49, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.88 and dropped to $15.78 before settling in for the closing price of $16.49. Within the past 52 weeks, RYTM’s price has moved between $4.08 and $34.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -147.60%. With a float of $56.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.19, operating margin of -757.92, and the pretax margin is -766.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 15,960. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 912 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, Head of International sold 1,177 for $27.03, making the entire transaction worth $31,814. This insider now owns 3,827 shares in total.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.73) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -766.22 while generating a return on equity of -66.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -147.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.00% during the next five years compared to -4.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RYTM) raw stochastic average was set at 4.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.75 in the near term. At $17.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.55.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.00 billion based on 56,855K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,640 K and income totals -181,120 K. The company made 11,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.