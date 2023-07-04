Search
Zack King
5.70% percent quarterly performance for Seer Inc. (SEER) is not indicative of the underlying story

On July 03, 2023, Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) opened at $4.29, lower -4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.36 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $4.27. Price fluctuations for SEER have ranged from $3.07 to $13.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.30% at the time writing. With a float of $54.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.54 million.

The firm has a total of 164 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.61, operating margin of -667.64, and the pretax margin is -633.07.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seer Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 5,224. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 1,468 shares at a rate of $3.56, taking the stock ownership to the 95,532 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s CEO, President and Chair sold 13,840 for $4.13, making the entire transaction worth $57,210. This insider now owns 767,744 shares in total.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -633.07 while generating a return on equity of -19.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seer Inc. (SEER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seer Inc. (SEER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seer Inc., SEER], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Seer Inc.’s (SEER) raw stochastic average was set at 32.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.47. The third major resistance level sits at $4.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.66.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) Key Stats

There are currently 63,741K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 260.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,490 K according to its annual income of -92,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,050 K and its income totaled -23,960 K.

