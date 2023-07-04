Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

-50.94% percent quarterly performance for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is not indicative of the underlying story

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) stock priced at $6.53, up 4.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.89 and dropped to $6.45 before settling in for the closing price of $6.50. EVER’s price has ranged from $5.23 to $18.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.60%. With a float of $17.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.89 million.

The firm has a total of 619 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.07, operating margin of -7.16, and the pretax margin is -6.04.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of EverQuote Inc. is 4.00%, while institutional ownership is 64.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 74,333. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 9,280 shares at a rate of $8.01, taking the stock ownership to the 354,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 1,037 for $9.22, making the entire transaction worth $9,561. This insider now owns 83,919 shares in total.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.04 while generating a return on equity of -25.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are EverQuote Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EverQuote Inc. (EVER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EverQuote Inc., EVER], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, EverQuote Inc.’s (EVER) raw stochastic average was set at 6.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.16. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.11.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 223.63 million, the company has a total of 32,607K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 404,130 K while annual income is -24,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 109,220 K while its latest quarter income was -2,530 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.37 million

Sana Meer -
Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $6.33, down -3.32% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 6.33% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.85, soaring 1.47% from the previous...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Alcon Inc. (ALC) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
July 03, 2023, Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) trading session started at the price of $81.73, that was -1.30% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.