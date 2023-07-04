6.15% volatility in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 03, 2023, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) opened at $4.05, lower -4.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.12 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Price fluctuations for CDZI have ranged from $1.48 to $5.80 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 28.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.50% at the time writing. With a float of $33.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.64 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -82.48, operating margin of -1103.40, and the pretax margin is -1653.90.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cadiz Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 9,968. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,970 shares at a rate of $5.06, taking the stock ownership to the 68,432 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,675,000 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $14,112,000. This insider now owns 20,513,965 shares in total.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1651.70 while generating a return on equity of -66.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 166.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Cadiz Inc.’s (CDZI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.45. However, in the short run, Cadiz Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.05. Second resistance stands at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Key Stats

There are currently 66,596K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,500 K according to its annual income of -24,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130 K and its income totaled -10,690 K.