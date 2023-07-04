7.56% volatility in HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) last month: This is a red flag warning

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.20, soaring 8.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.96 and dropped to $11.15 before settling in for the closing price of $10.88. Within the past 52 weeks, HPK’s price has moved between $10.44 and $30.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 228.80%. With a float of $14.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.98, operating margin of +55.92, and the pretax margin is +41.32.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HighPeak Energy Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 207,520. In this transaction President of this company bought 9,256 shares at a rate of $22.42, taking the stock ownership to the 249,887 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 131,539 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,893,858. This insider now owns 2,906,011 shares in total.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +28.30 while generating a return on equity of 24.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 228.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Trading Performance Indicators

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, HighPeak Energy Inc.’s (HPK) raw stochastic average was set at 6.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.04 in the near term. At $12.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.42.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.21 billion based on 113,177K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 755,690 K and income totals 236,850 K. The company made 223,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.