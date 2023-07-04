$880.65K in average volume shows that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is heading in the right direction

On July 03, 2023, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) opened at $6.94, higher 3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.35 and dropped to $6.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Price fluctuations for GCT have ranged from $4.14 to $62.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.70% at the time writing. With a float of $16.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 764 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 52.32%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.43 in the near term. At $7.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.13.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

There are currently 40,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 249.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 490,070 K according to its annual income of 23,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 127,800 K and its income totaled 15,940 K.