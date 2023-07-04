$895.81K in average volume shows that ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock priced at $2.06, up 5.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.02 before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. PIXY’s price has ranged from $1.27 to $44.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -80.90%. With a float of $1.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.98 million.

The firm has a total of 61 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.52, operating margin of -98.29, and the pretax margin is -120.67.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of ShiftPixy Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 956. In this transaction Director of this company sold 51 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -120.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ShiftPixy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -90.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ShiftPixy Inc., PIXY], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, ShiftPixy Inc.’s (PIXY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 313.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.76.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.75 million, the company has a total of 10,111K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 36,000 K while annual income is -44,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,580 K while its latest quarter income was -5,770 K.