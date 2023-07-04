908 Devices Inc. (MASS) posted a 4.41% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) stock priced at $6.80, up 3.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.02 and dropped to $6.69 before settling in for the closing price of $6.86. MASS’s price has ranged from $5.69 to $26.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -34.40%. With a float of $29.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.97 million.

The firm has a total of 227 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.45, operating margin of -75.18, and the pretax margin is -71.64.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of 908 Devices Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 44,834. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 4,470 shares at a rate of $10.03, taking the stock ownership to the 897,905 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 60,000 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $607,200. This insider now owns 367,848 shares in total.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -71.64 while generating a return on equity of -16.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 908 Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [908 Devices Inc., MASS], we can find that recorded value of 0.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, 908 Devices Inc.’s (MASS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.22. The third major resistance level sits at $7.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.44.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 232.71 million, the company has a total of 32,161K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,850 K while annual income is -33,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,490 K while its latest quarter income was -12,530 K.