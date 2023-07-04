A look at ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s (ARC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 03, 2023, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) opened at $3.21, higher 7.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.39 and dropped to $3.15 before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. Price fluctuations for ARC have ranged from $2.11 to $3.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.80% at the time writing. With a float of $36.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.55 million.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of +6.42, and the pretax margin is +5.81.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 74,357. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 23,230 shares at a rate of $3.20, taking the stock ownership to the 414,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 80,000 for $2.76, making the entire transaction worth $220,592. This insider now owns 1,588,377 shares in total.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ARC Document Solutions Inc., ARC], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s (ARC) raw stochastic average was set at 57.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.54. The third major resistance level sits at $3.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.98.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Key Stats

There are currently 43,636K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 149.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 286,010 K according to its annual income of 11,090 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,920 K and its income totaled 1,940 K.