A look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

July 03, 2023, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) trading session started at the price of $4.225, that was -3.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.26 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. A 52-week range for BKD has been $2.27 – $5.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -133.20%. With a float of $181.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.58 million.

The firm has a total of 36000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.05, operating margin of -2.76, and the pretax margin is -8.52.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 57,286. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,200 shares at a rate of $3.33, taking the stock ownership to the 102,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $3.09, making the entire transaction worth $154,415. This insider now owns 401,291 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -8.47 while generating a return on equity of -37.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookdale Senior Living Inc., BKD], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 88.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.04.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

There are 188,214K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 760.66 million. As of now, sales total 2,825 M while income totals -238,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 753,260 K while its last quarter net income were -44,550 K.