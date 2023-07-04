A look at DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.67, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.60. Within the past 52 weeks, DMTK’s price has moved between $1.55 and $8.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.20%. With a float of $29.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.56 million.

The firm has a total of 278 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DermTech Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 1,245. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 437 shares at a rate of $2.85, taking the stock ownership to the 290,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 350 for $2.85, making the entire transaction worth $998. This insider now owns 284,757 shares in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.91) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DermTech Inc., DMTK], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.20. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.24.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 76.56 million based on 31,090K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,520 K and income totals -116,680 K. The company made 3,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.