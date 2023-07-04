A look at eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 03, 2023, eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) opened at $1.99, lower -1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Price fluctuations for EMAN have ranged from $0.58 to $2.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.90% at the time writing. With a float of $77.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 109 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.81, operating margin of -9.61, and the pretax margin is -3.61.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of eMagin Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 18,299. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 21,605 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,762,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,500 for $0.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,866. This insider now owns 2,783,889 shares in total.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3.61 while generating a return on equity of -5.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 42.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for eMagin Corporation (EMAN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, eMagin Corporation’s (EMAN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9020, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2898. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9900 in the near term. At $2.0100, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0250. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.9400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.9200.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Key Stats

There are currently 83,042K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 161.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,530 K according to its annual income of -1,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,600 K and its income totaled -2,620 K.