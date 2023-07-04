A look at Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

July 03, 2023, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) trading session started at the price of $7.11, that was 4.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.29 and dropped to $7.055 before settling in for the closing price of $7.08. A 52-week range for IMMR has been $4.79 – $9.25.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.90%. With a float of $31.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.88, operating margin of +63.49, and the pretax margin is +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immersion Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Immersion Corporation is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 162,466. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,772 shares at a rate of $7.82, taking the stock ownership to the 46,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,441 for $7.68, making the entire transaction worth $11,067. This insider now owns 28,032 shares in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Looking closely at Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.04. However, in the short run, Immersion Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.33. Second resistance stands at $7.43. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.86.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Key Stats

There are 32,634K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.74 million. As of now, sales total 38,460 K while income totals 30,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,070 K while its last quarter net income were 8,280 K.