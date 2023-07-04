Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

On July 03, 2023, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) opened at $0.98, higher 5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for ISPO have ranged from $0.69 to $5.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -103.30% at the time writing. With a float of $50.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.52 million.

The firm has a total of 900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.98, operating margin of -13.85, and the pretax margin is -14.55.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inspirato Incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 10,297. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,807 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 9,976,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,320 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $5,586. This insider now owns 9,985,981 shares in total.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -6.96 while generating a return on equity of -29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -103.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inspirato Incorporated, ISPO], we can find that recorded value of 93680.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9107, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3833. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0181. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0491. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0681. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9681, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9491. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9181.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Key Stats

There are currently 126,019K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 345,530 K according to its annual income of -24,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 91,700 K and its income totaled -2,900 K.

