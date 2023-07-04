A look at Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) on July 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.55, plunging -1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.80 and dropped to $33.915 before settling in for the closing price of $34.65. Within the past 52 weeks, NSSC’s price has moved between $19.74 and $41.25.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 10.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.00%. With a float of $30.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1149 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.20, operating margin of +12.69, and the pretax margin is +15.21.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Napco Security Technologies Inc. is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 9,056,250. In this transaction President, CEO and Secretary of this company sold 287,500 shares at a rate of $31.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,696,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 12,500 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,750. This insider now owns 99,829 shares in total.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 18.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.50% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s (NSSC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.74 in the near term. At $35.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.97.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.23 billion based on 36,768K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 143,590 K and income totals 19,600 K. The company made 43,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.