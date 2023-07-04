A look at Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 03, 2023, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) opened at $329.45, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $330.03 and dropped to $326.17 before settling in for the closing price of $329.45. Price fluctuations for ROK have ranged from $192.90 to $331.40 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -31.20% at the time writing. With a float of $114.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +16.92, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rockwell Automation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 28, was worth 48,750. In this transaction Vice President and Treasurer of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $325.00, taking the stock ownership to the 940 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,729 for $310.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,395,990. This insider now owns 13,660 shares in total.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.6) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +11.98 while generating a return on equity of 36.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.69% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Looking closely at Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.10.

During the past 100 days, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s (ROK) raw stochastic average was set at 97.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $292.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $271.96. However, in the short run, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $330.94. Second resistance stands at $332.42. The third major resistance level sits at $334.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $327.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $324.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $323.22.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Key Stats

There are currently 114,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,760 M according to its annual income of 932,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,275 M and its income totaled 300,300 K.