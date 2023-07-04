A look at Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) stock priced at $3.36, up 2.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.31 before settling in for the closing price of $3.35. STBX’s price has ranged from $1.37 to $46.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 176.20%. With a float of $16.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +67.58, and the pretax margin is +67.59.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is 71.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +45.72 while generating a return on equity of 308.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 176.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09

Technical Analysis of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.36 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.58 in the near term. At $3.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 166.36 million, the company has a total of 54,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,194 K while annual income is 3,602 K.