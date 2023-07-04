Search
Sana Meer
A look at Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

On July 03, 2023, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) opened at $12.75, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.95 and dropped to $12.72 before settling in for the closing price of $12.71. Price fluctuations for TROX have ranged from $10.58 to $17.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 74.70% at the time writing. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.18 million.

The firm has a total of 6500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +15.10, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,457,238. In this transaction Co-CEO and Director of this company sold 93,942 shares at a rate of $15.51, taking the stock ownership to the 756,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Co-CEO and Director sold 73,272 for $15.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,742. This insider now owns 768,911 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.07. The third major resistance level sits at $13.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.51.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

There are currently 156,728K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,454 M according to its annual income of 497,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 708,000 K and its income totaled 23,000 K.

