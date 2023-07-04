A major move is in the offing as AC Immune SA (ACIU) market cap hits 255.11 million

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) on June 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.02, plunging -4.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Within the past 52 weeks, ACIU’s price has moved between $1.68 and $3.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -27.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.00%. With a float of $43.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 126 employees.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AC Immune SA is 53.88%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1798.04 while generating a return on equity of -33.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Trading Performance Indicators

AC Immune SA (ACIU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Looking closely at AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), its last 5-days average volume was 11.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AC Immune SA’s (ACIU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 233.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.38. However, in the short run, AC Immune SA’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.08. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.50.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 255.11 million based on 83,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,120 K and income totals -74,140 K. The company made 50 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.