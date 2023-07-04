A major move is in the offing as Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) market cap hits 4.64 million

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $0.66, down -5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6629 and dropped to $0.5742 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has traded in a range of $0.63-$15.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -13.10%. With a float of $6.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.99 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -437.85, operating margin of -4726.45, and the pretax margin is -8683.69.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -8680.31 while generating a return on equity of -1,120.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -32.48

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., CYTO], we can find that recorded value of 0.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 171.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8604, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3997. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6407. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6962. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7294. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5520, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5188. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4633.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.64 million has total of 1,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 320 K in contrast with the sum of -27,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,691 K.