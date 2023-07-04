A major move is in the offing as Euronav NV (EURN) market cap hits 3.07 billion

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) stock priced at $15.46, down -0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.73 and dropped to $15.34 before settling in for the closing price of $15.22. EURN’s price has ranged from $9.76 to $19.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 180.00%. With a float of $80.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2946 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.73%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Euronav NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.99 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 14.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.61 in the near term. At $15.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.83.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.07 billion, the company has a total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 965,970 K while annual income is 203,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 366,710 K while its latest quarter income was 175,050 K.