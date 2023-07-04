A major move is in the offing as SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) market cap hits 8.21 billion

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) kicked off on July 03, 2023, at the price of $19.53, up 1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.77 and dropped to $19.51 before settling in for the closing price of $19.51. Over the past 52 weeks, SKM has traded in a range of $18.26-$23.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.90%. With a float of $74.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $392.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +7.62.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +5.19 while generating a return on equity of 8.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to -19.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s (SKM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90

Technical Analysis of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM)

Looking closely at SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s (SKM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.37. However, in the short run, SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.83. Second resistance stands at $19.93. The third major resistance level sits at $20.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.31.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.21 billion has total of 441,450K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,153 M in contrast with the sum of 638,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,498 M and last quarter income was 232,400 K.