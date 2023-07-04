A major move is in the offing as Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) market cap hits 386.46 million

A new trading day began on July 03, 2023, with Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) stock priced at $5.84, down -2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.85 and dropped to $5.38 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. TNYA’s price has ranged from $1.64 to $8.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.70%. With a float of $61.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.10 million.

The firm has a total of 141 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 17,596. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 6,779 shares at a rate of $2.60, taking the stock ownership to the 11,377,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 6,779 for $2.60, making the entire transaction worth $17,596. This insider now owns 11,377,053 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -47.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenaya Therapeutics Inc., TNYA], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 54.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.04. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.82.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 386.46 million, the company has a total of 66,870K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -123,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -31,740 K.